Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday extended the police custody of two accused in the Pune luxury car obscenity case.

The court extended the police custody of Gaurav Ahuja for one more day, while co-accused Bhagyesh Oswal was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the police had recovered the BMW car driven by Gaurav Ahuja at the time of the incident, and the vehicle had been sent for forensic analysis.

"It was also revealed that the car's number plate was found damaged, leading to the addition of the charge under Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the existing FIR," the IO said.

The police emphasised the need for further custodial interrogation of both accused to gather more evidence and ascertain the sequence of events.

The police have also taken both the accused to the spot for investigation where Gaurav Ahuja was recorded while urinating and indulging in a public obscenity act on Saturday early morning.

Earlier, a Special Holiday Court sent the two accused arrested in the case to police custody until March 10.

The accused, Gaurav Ahuja and Bhagyesh Oswal, were arrested by the Pune police in the Karad area of the Satara district.

On Saturday, Ahuja, allegedly in an inebriated state, was seen allegedly urinating in the open on a public road in Yerwada. The act was caught on a mobile camera by a passerby, and a purported video of it had gone viral on the Internet, sparking public outrage.

Speaking to ANI about the case, Pune City Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Himmat Jadhav said, "Yesterday, a video went viral near Yerwada Police station in which a man was seen engaged in misconduct publicly. Two accused have been arrested in this case. Their medical test has been cleared, and both of them will be produced in court today. We will demand their police custody to carry out our further legal action."

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerwada Police Station confirmed that Ahuja and another person were in a BMW car and had allegedly stopped at the Yerwada junction in Pune to urinate in public. (ANI)

