Pune, May 11 (PTI) A team of Pune Police was attacked and their vehicle was vandalized in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh, an official said here on Tuesday.

Nobody was hurt but the vehicle got damaged in the incident that took place on Monday evening, they said.

The team had gone to Ghaziabad to probe the murder of police personnel Sameer Sayyad.

Head constable Sayyad was allegedly killed by Praveen Mahajan, a history-sheeter, in Budhwar Peth area here last week.

Senior Police inspector Rajendra Landage of Faraskhana police station said that during the probe the name of Mahajan's paramour cropped up.

"We learnt that she had fled to Ghaziabad, so a team comprising five police personnel led by an API rank officer went to Ghaziabad in her pursuit," said Landage.

After her whereabouts were traced to a red-light area, local police's help was taken to track her down, he said.

"However, during the search operation the local police team went into a sub-lane and our team went in a different direction.

"As our team, which was in plain clothes, started inquiring about the suspect woman, some people attacked theircar," inspector Landage added.

"Luckily no one was hurt in the attack," he said.

By the time the local police rushed to the spot, the miscreants had fled. "A case has been registered at a police station in Ghaziabad," he added.

The team, meanwhile, managed to apprehend the woman who was being brought to Pune, the police officer added. PTI

