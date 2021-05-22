Pune, May 22 (PTI) Pune district's COVID-19 tally reached 9,92,436 on Saturday with the addition of 3,520 cases, while the day also saw 92 deaths, which took the toll to 15,995, an official said.

A total of 1,949 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, he added.

Pune city accounted for 840 of the new cases, taking its count to 4,64,916, while 641 cases were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, which now has a tally of 2,46,054, he said.

The rural and cantonment areas of the district have seen 2,81,466 cases so far, the official added.

