Pune, Mar 23 (PTI)Pune reported 5,722 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 4,79,522, while the toll rose to 9,640 after 38 people succumbed to the infection, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,698 people were discharged post recovery during the day, he added.

"Pune city's tally rose to 2,40,834 after it added 3,098 of the new cases of the day. Pimpri Chinchwad accounted for 1,519 cases and its count is now 1,25,071. The caseload of rural and cantonment areas in the district is 1,13,616," said the official.

