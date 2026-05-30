India News | Pune: Three Teachers Booked for Refusing Census Duty in Daund Taluka; Probe Underway

Daund (Pune) [India], May 30 (ANI): Three teachers, including two women, have been booked at Yavat Police Station for allegedly refusing to perform duties assigned to them under the National Census 2027 and for remaining absent from work despite official instructions.

The complaint was lodged by Shri Krishna Babasaheb Shirsat, Circle Officer of Pargaon, at Yavat Police Station.

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The accused was identified as Ramdas Sahebrao Baravkar, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Tulevasti, as well as Suvarna Kanifnath Khaladkar and Seema Subhash Sable, both teachers at the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Galandwadi.

According to the complaint, the three teachers were legally appointed as enumerators for the highly important national duty of conducting the National Census 2027 in Galandwadi, Daund Taluka. However, they allegedly willfully refused to carry out the assigned government work and remained absent from duty.

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Officials stated that despite being informed and reminded through WhatsApp messages, the teachers failed to comply with the official orders and did not report for census-related work. Their actions have been treated as serious negligence and dereliction of duty.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Yavat Police Station under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11(1) and 11(2) of the Census Act, 1948.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate case, a woman employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and members of a census survey team were allegedly assaulted while carrying out National Census 2027 duties in Pune's Minatai Thackeray Colony area, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Swargate Police Station. An FIR has been registered against five identified accused and several unidentified persons for allegedly obstructing government work, assaulting public servants and outraging the modesty of a woman employee.

The complainant, a PMC employee for the past 17 years, was currently assigned as an enumerator for the National Census 2027 work.

According to the complaint, on May 27, the woman employee visited the residence of one Vikas Navnath More in Lane No. 14 of Minatai Thackeray Colony to collect census-related information. The family allegedly refused to cooperate and obstructed the government's work. The complainant further alleged that she and another enumerator were verbally abused during the argument. (ANI)

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