Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appointed 13 people as chairman of board, corporations and market committees.

Harchand Singh Barsat, who is the AAP's general secretary, was appointed chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board, according to an order uploaded by Mann on his Twitter handle.

Rajwinder Kaur Thiara has been appointed chairperson of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation while Harminder Singh Sandhu has been given the charge of chairman of Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation.

Ranjodh Hadana has been made chairman of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation, Patiala while Sunil Gupta has been appointed as chairman of Punjab State Ex-Servicemen Corporation.

Gurjinderjit Singh has been appointed chairman of Punjab Information Communication Technology Corporation while Rajwant Singh will be chairman of Dhuri Market Committee.

Similarly, the chairmen of the market committees of Mansa, Tapa, Sadiq, Amloh, Sirhind and Chanarthal were appointed.

