Amritsar, Jun 3 (PTI) Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday met Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict, in Patiala jail and slammed the Centre for its "discriminatory" stance regarding his release and commutation of death sentence.

He also stressed that everyone must remain committed to upholding the dignity and sanctity of the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Rajoana was sentenced to death for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

In a statement, following the meeting, Gargaj said the government's "discriminatory" stance regarding Rajoana's release and commutation of death sentence must be confronted with united resistance from the 'Panth'.

He emphasised that Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences but are still not being released is a clear indication of the government's "apathetic" attitude towards the community.

Referring to Operation Blue Star anniversary, Gargaj said, "On June 6, the 'Shaheedi Dihara' (martyrdom day) should not only be observed with respect and homage to the martyrs, but also as a day of unity."

Gargaj said June 6 marks the 41st anniversary of the "1984 holocaust" (Operation Blue Star), and it is not only a time to pay tribute to the martyrs with reverence but also a responsibility for every Sikh to guard the sanctity of the Akal Takht.

He said, during the meeting, Rajoana conveyed that Sikh commemorations must be observed according to Panthic traditions and 'maryada' (code of conduct), and the respect for the Akal Takht must be preserved at all costs.

He emphasised that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has long held the authority to appoint jathedars and that all jathedars appointed by the SGPC should be accorded full respect.

The jathedar's meeting with Rajoana comes days after Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma had announced that they would not let Gargaj deliver his customary address from the highest temporal seat during the 41st Operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6.

Several Sikh bodies, including Dhumma-led Taksal, had earlier opposed the appointment of Gargaj as the Akal Takht jathedar in violation of 'maryada' and 'panthic' traditions.

Gargaj said, "Today, more than ever, the community must both understand the pain it has endured and express unity."

He said the sacrifices of the community's martyrs must never be forgotten or disregarded.

He appealed for the 'Ghallughara Day' (anniversary of Operation Blue Star) to be commemorated peacefully, in accordance with the Guru's will and without disturbance.

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Army in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

