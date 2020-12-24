Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Punjab government on Wednesday issued orders to give relief to the employees and pensioners in the procedure of reimbursement of medical expenses.

The government said in a tweet that it has authorised civil surgeons to issue chronic certificates at the district level.

