Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 16 (ANI): Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jhakar on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia for allegedly attempting to "undermine the election process."

"After a video went viral showing AAP leader Manish Sisodia talking about winning the 2027 elections by any means, fair or unfair, we have written this letter to the Election Commission to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party's attempts to undermine the election process," Jhakar said.

Referring to Sisodia's purported remarks during a party event in Punjab, Jhakar alleged that the statements indicate misuse of state machinery, voter intimidation, bribery, money power, creating communal divisions, and deliberately spreading misinformation to mislead voters.

"On the eve of Independence Day, a day of utmost sanctity, Manish Sisodia, incharge of Aam Aadmi Party Punjab, delivered a speech wherein he openly proclaimed that in order to win the Punjab Assembly elections of 2027, AAP would resort to 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed, Sach, Jhoot, Sawal, Jawaab, Ladai, Jhagda.' Such a declaration on the day before Independence Day ridicules the values of peace, freedom and integrity that it represents," Jhakar wrote in his letter to the ECI.

Sisodia, while addressing a party event in Punjab on August 15, had said, "To win 2027 elections, Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed, Sach, Jhoot, question, answer, Ladai, Jhagda, whatever we have to do, we will do. Are we ready?"

Taking objection to the statement, Jhakar's letter said, "These statements amount to an open admission of intent to adopt corrupt practices, intimidate voters, spread enmity, and disturb public order in the state, thereby threatening the peace, development and prosperity of Punjab."

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi also shared the video clip of Sisodia's statement on X, who claimed that the remarks reflect the "real truth of Aam Aadmi Party."

The Punjab BJP chief has requested action against Sisodia under the Representation of People Act, 1951, as well as under Sections 196, 197, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (BNS).

Jhakar added in the letter, "Such conduct amounts to a corrupt practice and calls for disqualification from contesting elections under Section 8 of the RPA Act. They also violate the Constitution of India by undermining the principles of free and fair elections and the democratic rights of citizens guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21."

Punjab Assembly elections are expected in 2027, with AAP seeking to retain power in the state after a weak performance in the Delhi elections earlier this year. (ANI)

