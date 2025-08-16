Bhopal, August 16: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman allegedly killed her two daughters in Ujjain. The alleged incident occurred on Friday afternoon, August 15. Police officials said that the accused reportedly strangled her daughters, an 8-month-old baby and a four-year-old daughter to death. The accused woman was later identified as Pooja Banjara.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Banjara is suspected of being mentally unstable. The double murder took place in Ujjain's Mahidpur town at around 2:30 PM when Pooja was alone at home with her three daughters. Police investigation revealed that Banjara allegedly strangled her four-year-old daughter, Uma, and eight-month-old baby, Anishka, to death. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

Man Returns Home To Find His Daughter's Dead

The alleged murder came to light when Pooja's husband, Ashok Banjara, returned home and found the children dead. Sunil Varkade, SDOP, said that the Banjara's sister-in-law was the first one to notice the situation and alert the village chowkidar, who in turn informed the police. During the investigation, cops found that the couple has three daughters- aged seven, four years, and eight months.

Luckily, Pooja did not harm her eldest daughter. When questioned, family members told cops that Pooja had been mentally disturbed for some time. However, they also said that she did not receive any medical treatment. So far, the police have not arrested the woman. Indore Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Her Lover on Suspicion of Having Illicit Relationship in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

While the incident left the neighbours and relatives in shock and grief, the police registered a case and began investigating the matter.

