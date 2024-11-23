Barnala (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): The counting of votes for by-election to four assembly constituencies of Punjab is underway. The voting for the Barnala, Gidderbaha, Chabbewal, and Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituencies was held a few days ago .

Amid the counting of the votes for the by-election to Barnala assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would win the seat. He also took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that the AAP government in Punjab had nothing to show to the voters.

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

"People have made up their minds. We have got a huge mandate. We are confident and sure that within one or two hours Barnala will BJP's lotus bloom. There is no competition here. The foundation stone for the future BJP government will be laid down in Punjab today, from Barnala. People have realised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to fulfil promises for which they were given such a massive mandate. It has nothing to show to the voters. People will reject AAP as they have realised that development happens where the BJP government is present. The BJP's lotus will bloom in Barnala and BJP will form the future government in Punjab," BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon told ANI in Punjabi.

Dhillon is contesting from the Barnala assembly constituency on a BJP ticket and his main opponents are Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Kala Dhillon contesting on the Indian National Congress (INC) ticket. Meanwhile, AAP has fielded Harinder Singh Dhaliwal from the Barnala assembly seat.

Also Read | Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Result 2024: Congress-Led UDF Candidate Priyanka Gandhi in Lead in Early Trends, BJP's Navya Haridas Trailing.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, the highest turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in the 84-Gidderbaha constituency by 6 pm. The voter turnout in other constituencies was as follows -- 63 per cent in 10-Dera Baba Nanak, 54 per cent in 103-Barnala, and 53 per cent in 44-Chabbewal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)