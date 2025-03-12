Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops have executed a precisely planned operation along the border area in Amritsar, resulting in the successful recovery of a huge quantity of narcotics along with two pistols.

According to a release, in the late evening hours of March 11, BSF troops launched an extensive search operation, which spanned till the forenoon of March 12. In successive recoveries, a total of six packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight - 3.319 Kgs), two pistols of 30 bore, and two Smart Phones with an earphone were recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village of Hardo Rattan of District Amritsar.

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and copper wire loops with illumination strips were found attached to them.

"This successful operation underscores the meticulous vigilance, true professionalism, and unwavering commitment of BSF in curbing transborder smuggling activities. The steadfast efforts once again highlight the BSF's relentless pursuit of national security and its commitment to securing the International Border," the release said.

Earlier, in a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Punjab Police recovered a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence about a suspected packet in the border area, BSF and Punjab Police launched an extensive search operation. By late evening, around 08:15 pm, the search party recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 523 grams) from the border area of Village Wan, Tarn Taran.

The war against drugs, "Yudh Nashian Virudh" was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate the drug menace from the state. On March 5, the Punjab Police conducted a major crackdown and arrested 75 drug smugglers and recovered 27.7 kg of heroin and Rs 3.06 lakh drug money from their possession.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested reached 547 in just five days, said the police. (ANI)

