Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough in the fight against cross-border weapons smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a well-coordinated operation with the Special Security Operations Command (SSOC) Fazilka, apprehended two individuals involved in arms trafficking and confiscated a substantial cache of arms and ammunition along the Fazilka border in Punjab.

According to the BSF PRO, based on meticulously gathered information transformed into precise intelligence, a coordinated strategic ambush by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Special Security Operations Command (SSOC) was executed near the village of Mahar Khiwa Mansa in the Fazilka district during nighttime hours.

Following an extended period of monitoring, the ambush team observed suspicious activity in the early morning hours, leading to the successful apprehension of one individual.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 27 pistols, 54 magazines, and 470 live rounds contained within a substantial bag in the individual's possession.

The BSF PRO further stated that, with extensive questioning of the apprehended individual, the investigative team successfully identified and detained an additional associate from the same village.

The individuals in question are residents of Teja Rohella and Mahar Jamsher, respectively. Both suspects are currently in the custody of the Special Surveillance Operations Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka, where ongoing investigations aim to uncover the broader network and any potential cross-border connections associated with their activities.

This recovery marks a historic success, being one of the largest seizures of pistols in recent times in the state of Punjab. The operation highlights seamless synergy between BSF and SSOC in combating cross-border arms smuggling.

The swift action by security forces has averted a significant threat of arms proliferation among anti-national elements attempting to destabilise peace in Punjab. (ANI)

