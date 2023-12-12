Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a drone with narcotics in the farming field of Roran Wala Village in Punjab's Amritsar, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, BSF troops while carrying out area domination patrolling ahead of the border fence at about 3.40 PM on December 11 observed a suspicious item in the farming field near Roran Wala village in Amritsar.

Further, during the detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered one drone along with one packet of narcotics items suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 450 Gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of the border fence, the BSF said.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter and identified to be as Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic that has been manufactured in China, it said.

Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of the smugglers, it added. (ANI)

