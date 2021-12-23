Chandigarh [India], December 23 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave the approval to set up Punjab State General Category Commission for unreserved classes.

A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan, this evening.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Kills Parents in Kalyan, Arrested.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, this Commission would go a long way to safeguard the interests of the unreserved classes besides effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor belonging to unreserved classes.

Notably, this decision has been taken by the Cabinet after acceding to the long-standing demand of employees belonging to general categories (unreserved classes) that their interests are not being protected and have requested the state government to constitute the General Category Commission on the pattern of Gujarat State, in Punjab also. (ANI)

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight Test of High-Speed HEAT ‘Abhyas’ Off Odisha Coast (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)