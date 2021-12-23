Maharashtra, December 23: A horrifying incident has come to light from Kalyan where a 27-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his mother and father on Thursday. Reportedly, he had injured himself in the process and was admitted to a hospital. He was arrested following getting discharged from the hospital.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused, identified as Lokesh Bharotia, had stabbed his father to death on December 13. When his mother rushed to stop him, he inflicted serious injuries on her as well. His mother succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Rajasthan Shocker: Boy Hacks Parents To Death With Axe in Hanumangarh For Sending Him Back To Rehabilitation Centre.

Initially, the accused had cooked up a fake story to mislead the investigation. He had alleged that his alcoholic father attacked him and his mother before killing himself. The truth came out when his mother revealed that it was Lokesh who attacked her and killed her husband. Subsequently, police arrested the accused following his discharge from the hospital. Pune Shocker: Siblings Murder Woman Who Allegedly Had Affair With Their Father, Arrested.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to his crime. He told police that his retired father was a raging alcoholic and his mother was mentally ill. He was upset with his parents due to which he planned to kill them. The accused has been charged under section 302 for the murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).