The Punjab government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023, due to the intense cold wave in the state. Earlier, all schools in the state were supposed to be opened on Monday, January 2. The state government had on December 20 declared winter break from December 25 to January 1. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave: Holiday Declared for Two Days in Government Schools in Gorakhpur District Due to Harsh Winter Condition, Check Dates Here

Check Tweet:

Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023 All schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

