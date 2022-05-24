Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has sacked Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state Cabinet for demanding a bribe from an official.

In the FIR which was filed on Tuesday, the sacked minister Singla was accused of taking bribes through his OSD Pradeep Kumar.

A case was registered at Phase-8 police station of Mohali against Singla for demanding a bribe from Superintending Engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh posted in Mohali.

According to the FIR, on May 20, Rs 10 lakh was demanded from SE Rajinder Singh and he was asked to pay a commission of 1 per cent of further allotments.

Superintending Engineer Rajinder told ANI, "In a recording, Minister Singla was talking about giving Rs 5 lakh to OSD Pradeep Kumar, Simultaneously Rajinder is asking Pradeep Kumar about sparing his career."

Meanwhile lauding Punjab CM's action against his own minister over corruption allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Delhi, the chief minister said, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people. We are all proud of younger brother Bhagwant's decision against corruption."

"No one knew about this corruption, neither the media nor the Opposition. If Mann wanted, he could have asked for a slice of it with a setting but he did not do that instead took action against its own minister, Kejriwal said.

"Bhagwant, we are proud of you. The whole Punjab and country are proud," he said.

