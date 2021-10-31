Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 31 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday donned the role of a goalkeeper during the final of the Surjit Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar's Katoch Stadium.

In the ongoing final match, the Chief Minister, a sportsman himself having played handball at the university level, was urged by the stage master to have a try at hockey too. The CM agreed and donned the look of a goalkeeper to defend the goals. Punjab MLA and former Olympian Pargat Singh also took the stick to playing the game with the CM, said Punjab Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

The entire stadium applauded when the Chief Minister and the MLA Pargat touched the ground and displayed a remarkable sportsman spirit in the hockey arena.

As a goalie, CM Channi remarkably defended three out of the total five hits made by Pargat Singh. He also defended the hits made by Olympians who won medals in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. CM Channi said that it is a remarkable day of his life as his youthful memories have been relived.

The Chief Minister said that sports is the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelised in a positive manner. He said that the Punjab government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the state.

CM Channi said that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that players from Punjab excel in the national and international sports arena. (ANI)

