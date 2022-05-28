Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI): In a major step to bring more transparency to the public delivery system, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the authorities to promote digitization through e-office in official functioning and reduce the burden of document management.

According to an official spokesperson, the state government was constantly working to promote digitalization aimed to bring public services at the doorsteps of people and curtail down the traditional file system, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

He stated that this move will ensure the delivery of services in real-time besides bringing more transparency to official working.

The Chief Minister also launched 122 online services through 526 'Sewa Kendras' across the state, CMO said.

These services are related to departments of agriculture, local government, technical education, medical education and Research, services like fertilizer and pesticides license of the agriculture department, duplicate certificates from technical education board/PTU, bed and breakfast homestay scheme, farm tourism scheme, provisional registration, permanent registration, duplicate registration certificate, foreign registration transfer related to Punjab medical council, NOC for fire safety, title transfer/name change in sewerage connection or water connection related to local government, can now be availed directly through Sewa Kendras expeditiously.

"Earlier, most of these services were provided in time-consuming offline mode and now these services have been fully automated with computerized workflow with online status tracking," he added.

Mann directed the department of governance reforms to ensure the inclusion of at least 100 more services under the ambit of 'Sewa Kendras' and also to make the citizen services applicable on m-Sewa and Punjab government portal so that a citizen can apply for services without even physically visiting the Sewa Kendra, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

