Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) The killing of two Sikh businessmen in Pakistan on Sunday drew strong condemnation in India, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging the External Affairs Ministry to raise with the neighbouring country the issue of the safety of minority community members living there.

Making a similar demand, former chief minister Amarinder Singh alleged that the Pakistan government was only doing lip service to Sikhs, while Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the apex gurudwara body, SGPC, said justice should be ensured to the bereaved families.

The two Sikhs were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mann said, “I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan.”

Condemning the killings, Amarinder Singh said, "I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note."

“Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO,” said Badal in his tweet.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dham said Pakistan must ensure the security and safety of Sikhs living there.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs. Pakistan government should fulfill its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities is a matter of great concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs", said Dhami and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

