Amritsar, August 27: Amid the turmoil in Punjab Congress, the party's state president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that if he was not allowed to take decisions he will not spare anyone. Sidhu on Friday held a meeting with traders association.

Addressing the event, he said, "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent baja dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down."

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party. Briefing media persons, the Congress veteran said, "I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji tomorrow to apprise them about all the matter. Punjab leaders should act accordingly so that their actions and statements do not get misinterpreted. It will harm the party, especially Punjab Congress." Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Appoints 2 Transgenders as Secretaries for First Time.

Asked about Sidhu's 'lack of freedom in decision making' remark, Rawat said, "I will see the context of the statement. He is the party chief in Punjab, who other than him can take decisions? He has all the right to take decisions as per party protocol."

A section of Punjab Congress leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said that change should be made in the state if needed. Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.

