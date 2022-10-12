Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday assured the state police's complete assistance to oil and gas companies for safety and security of their assets and said towards this cause, contingency plans need to be constantly upgraded.

The director general of police (DGP) was chairing the third meeting of the Onshore Security Coordination Committee that reviewed the measures in place for the security of oil and gas installations in the state, according to an official release issued here.

Issues such as standard operating procedures, scaling up of security, vigil through CCTV cameras and drone surveillance were discussed during the meeting, which was also aimed at bringing effective coordination between stakeholders.

Orgnised by the Gas Authority of India Limited, it was attended by the additional DGPs of internal security and security RN Dhoke and Sudhanshu Srivastava respectively, officials of the Border Security Force and central agencies, and representatives oil and gas majors, including IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, HMEL and Torrent Gas.

Though Punjab has been secure so far, police and companies need to be alert and work together for the safety oil and gas assets in the state, Yadav, who is the chairperson of the committee, said.

He also stressed on the need to hold district-level security coordination meetings for greater synergy between oil and gas companies and the police.

The DGP proposed deputation of special squads which would exclusively look after crimes related to the sector.

He also reiterated the importance of regular upgrading of contingency plans and mock drills

Yadav requested oil and gas companies to feel free to reach out to the Punjab Police for any kind of assistance.

