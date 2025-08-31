Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin along with Rs two lakhs of drug money from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar Enclave near Khambra, Jalandhar. The arrested accused is a habitual drug trafficker with three cases under the NDPS Act registered against him in Punjab and New Delhi.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network, he said.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur said that during a special check, police teams from the Special Cell led by Inspector Jaspal Singh had stopped Manjit Singh on suspicion. During his frisking, police teams have recovered the heroin consignment and drug money from his black-coloured kit, she said.

The CP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was going to deliver the consignment to someone when police teams apprehended him. A probe is on to identify the source of the consignment and to identify the person who was supposed to get the consignment, she added.

In this regard, a case has been registered under sections 21C and 27A of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sadar Commissionerate Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI)

