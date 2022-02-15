Fazilka (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said BJP is the only option for a safe Punjab and India adding that the political parties with a narrow mindset will bring a state of compromise.

Addressing a public rally in Jalalabad, Nadda said, "The political parties with a narrow mindset will bring India and Punjab into a state of compromise. This election is a choice between those who want development of Punjab and those who make plans for destruction."

"All other political parties are either family-oriented or are limited to small circles. These parties are not working on national issues. Punjab is a border state and in such a situation, the only option for a safe Punjab and safe India is BJP," he stated.

Referring to the welfare schemes by the Centre, the BJP chief said, "We opened Jan Dhan accounts for the poor. We provided bank accounts with zero balance and promised to deposit money into their accounts by the central government and assured them that Narendra Modi will be your guarantor."

Punjab will vote on February 20 in the Assembly polls while the counting will be on March 10. (ANI)

