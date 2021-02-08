Nawanshahr, Feb 8 (PTI) Farmers here on Monday forced their way through police barricades to protest outside the venue of a meeting called by the BJP, leading to the cancellation of the event which was to be attended by state party chief Ashwani Sharma.

Despite heavy police presence, the protesting farmers broke police barricades put up at several places and reached the meeting venue at Pandora Mohalla here.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma was scheduled to meet party leaders, said officials.

Farmers led by activists of the Kirti Kisan Union staged a sin-in outside the venue and accused the BJP of spoiling the atmosphere by organising meetings despite the ongoing agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.

The farmers said they will continue to oppose the BJP till the Centre repeals its farm laws.

Later, the meeting was cancelled.

BJP's district president Poonam Manik described the incident as a “murder of democracy” and accused the ruling Congress of “orchestrating” such protests to “hide its failures”.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers raised slogans against BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla in Moga.

Sampla was to hold public meetings in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls in the state.

