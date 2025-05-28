Fazilka (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fazilka has been suspended by the Punjab government in a corruption case, sources said on Wednesday.

As per officials, the suspension of the senior cop follows after four police personnel were caught red-handed taking Rs 1 lakh bribe.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking over corruption case, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, "No one will be spared in case of corruption, be it someone small or big, our own or a stranger."

Earlier, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, arrested Suresh Kumar, a clerk at the Nagar Council in Malout, Muktsar Sahib district, on Sunday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects Worth Over INR 70,000 Crore in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30.

He was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an underprivileged widow.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said that the aforementioned accused had been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Malout.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB. He alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for releasing money under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission to construct a dwelling, but a deal had been struck to pay the bribe in installments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)