Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday administered the oath of office to the newly appointed two members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Sanjay Garg and Sarbjit Singh Dhaliwal were administered the oath of office and allegiance to the Constitution as official members. Sanjay Garg, a native of Moga, was a retired Principal District and Sessions Judge, and Mohali-based Sarbjit Singh Dhaliwal was a Retired District and Sessions Judge.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha conducted the proceedings of the swearing-in ceremony at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here.

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Chairman PPSC Major General (Retd.) Vinayak Saini was present at the ceremony, along with the family members and well-wishers of the newly appointed members.

Earlier in the day, the Chandigarh Police's "SWAYAM" team inaugurated a three-week Self-Defence Training Programme at Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Panjab University, Sector-25, Chandigarh, in a decisive step towards strengthening women's empowerment and safety across the state.

Around 400 students are set to participate in the initiative, which aims to instil confidence, resilience, and preparedness among young women.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Pushpendra Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police (UT, Chandigarh), who graced the event as the Chief Guest. Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (UT, Chandigarh) attended as the Guest of Honour.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta, Principal of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Pushpendra Kumar underscored the importance of self-defence initiatives in nurturing not only safety but also independence and self-confidence among women.

He lauded the consistent efforts of the "SWAYAM" team and commended the Panjab University administration for extending strong support to such impactful programmes that address critical social needs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur highlighted the vision behind the "SWAYAM" initiative, stressing its focus on reaching out to educational institutions to equip young women with the necessary skills to protect themselves in adverse situations. She encouraged the students to participate wholeheartedly and take maximum benefit from the training. (ANI)

