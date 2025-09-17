Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Punjab Government has stepped up its campaign to eradicate child begging through Project JIWANJYOT 2.0, aimed at rescuing children from the streets and ensuring them education, care, and dignity.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said that in a recent operation near a Gurdwara Sahib in Amritsar district, 15 children were rescued from begging, shifted to safe shelter homes, and provided with rehabilitation measures. She noted that public support has been encouraging, with more citizens reporting cases of child begging around religious places, markets, bus stands, and traffic signals.

"Children belong in schools, not on the streets. Project JIWANJYOT 2.0 is a major step towards our vision of a Punjab where no child is forced to beg," Kaur said, stressing the government's commitment under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to protect every child's right to a safe childhood and quality education.

Special rescue teams have been deployed for the upcoming Kapurthala Jor Mela to ensure no child is pushed into begging during the event. Kaur underlined that the government's strategy includes awareness campaigns, rescue operations, and structured rehabilitation programmes, particularly during festive gatherings when child begging tends to rise.

So far, 311 children have been rescued under the initiative. They are receiving education, nutrition, counselling, and rehabilitation support to reintegrate into mainstream society.

Appealing for community participation, Kaur urged people to report cases of child begging to the Child Helpline 1098 instead of giving alms. "This project is not just about rescue operations--it is a mission to build a secure and dignified future for children with strong community involvement," she said. (ANI)

