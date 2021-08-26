Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday gave ex-post facto approval to jobs for 104 legal heirs of farmers or farm labourers who died protesting the Centre's three farm laws, a statement said.

Farmers have been protesting against the laws at Delhi borders since late November last year.

With the cabinet decision, a dead farmer's mother, father, married brother or sister, married daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren will be eligible for employment as a one-time measure.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also directed departments concerned to give any further relaxation needed to ensure that the next of kin of all dead protesters are provided employment.

Singh, who chaired a cabinet meeting here, made it clear that he wanted family members of all Punjab farmers "sacrificing their lives in the stir against the draconian laws to be accommodated in government jobs", the statement said.

The cabinet had earlier authorised the CM to make changes in rules while approving relaxations to candidates who were not covered under the Punjab government's 2002 policy relating to compassionate appointments.

"The said policy is applicable to government employees and those persons who have died fighting for the security of the nation. The cases of the legal heirs of farmers/farm labourers who have died during the farmers' agitation against the farm laws were not covered by the policy, necessitating approval or relaxation," the statement said.

Earlier, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the principal secretary (personnel) on the directions of the CM to consider the issue.

The committee had on July 26 considered cases of 104 candidates and recommended employment to eligible candidates.

