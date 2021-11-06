Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Punjab recorded 25 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,02,517, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained at 16,562 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 10, followed by eight in Jalandhar and two each in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.

There are 219 active cases in the state, while 21 people have recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,736, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported one Covid case, taking the total count to 65,360.

The death toll in the city stood at 820.

There are 29 active cases in the Union Territory, 64,511 people have recovered from the infection.

