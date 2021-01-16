Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 16 (ANI): Punjab joined the rest of the country in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday with heath care workers getting vaccinated in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Civil Hospital in Mohali.

Dr Sandeep Singh, Dr Charan Kamal, Dr Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastava, Computer Operator Asha Yadav and Class-IV employee Surjit Singh were administered the first dose of Covishield Vaccine in the presence of the CM and was gifted saplings as a token of appreciation.

Speaking to the media at Mohali's Kissan Vikas Chamber, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I am very happy that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun, we have started with the health workers & it will gradually come down to other people. I've written to the PM to request a free vaccine for the lower-income group."

In response to a query on vaccine safety, Singh said," Scientists and doctors have said that the vaccine is safe. Even the Queen of England has had it, she is 93-years-old, her husband who is 99-years-old has had it. There is no fear."

Addressing at an event at Kissan Vikas Chamber, the CM said that he was delighted to announce the state-wide launch of the Covid-19 vaccination while urging the people to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and other safety norms for precautionary measures.

Singh thanked the people for their patience and cooperation during the difficult phase of lockdown.

Hoping that the vaccination would pave the way for the complete eradication of COVID-19, Singh said, "I pray to Waheguru for the success of the vaccination drive to ensure the safety and protection of every citizen."

Amarinder Singh lauded the healthcare workers and others frontline warriors for keeping the spread of the pandemic in check in the state, where the number of daily cases had come down from the peak of 3700 to 242.

"The target is to bring the number of cases down to zero," he said, asserting that his government would continue its endeavour to safeguard the interests of people in Punjab.

Recalling India's nearly year-long ordeal, Captain said that the first COVID-19 case in the country was reported from Kerala on 30th January 2020, while the first instance of COVID-19 came to notice in Punjab on 5th March 2020 with a travel history of Italy.

"Since then, about 1.2 crore persons have been screened and over 41 lakh persons have been tested so far, he said adding that nearly, 1.7 lakh persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The CM also pointed out that Punjab was the first State to impose lockdown and curfew, besides ensuring home delivery of food items and medicines during the curfew. (ANI)

