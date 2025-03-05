Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav has said that two notorious drug traffickers Amolak Singh and Mahabir Singh have been arrested with weapons and cash.

The recovered items include one .30 pistol two magazines along with 15 live cartridges, one .30 single barrel Springfield rifle with five live cartridges and Rupees one lakh drug money.

The DGP said that seven accused had already been arrested in the case earlier with 3 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh in drug money, along with the vehicles used in the crime.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested two big fish--drug traffickers Amolak Singh and Mahabir Singh alias Goldy. Amolak Singh was operating a drug cartel along with his son. He had been out of jail since 2019 but remained active and absconding for years. Ten FIRs under the NDPS & Arms Act have been registered against him across Punjab," said the DGP on X on Tuesday.

The official said that as per preliminary investigation, Amolak Singh was in possession of a fake arms license.

Further probe is underway, and more recoveries are expected, said the DGP.

On March 2, Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that individuals who sell drugs will not be spared and asserted that drugs will be eradicated from Punjab forever.

"Our government has launched a great war against drugs in Punjab. Drugs have ruined a large number of our youth and children. Those who sell drugs will not be spared. Drugs will be eradicated from Punjab forever," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers and that the Central government pledges to continue combating the drug menace to build a drug-free Bharat, a release said.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government pledges to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a drug-free Bharat.

Home Minister said that as a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in 12 different cases across India.

As per the statement, the success is a testament to the 'Bottom to Top' and 'Top to Bottom' approach adopted under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In pursuit of the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this success. The 12 cases are from Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Cochin, Dehradun, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Jharkhand and Lucknow.

These cases involve large seizures of narcotics such as Charas, Ganja, Opium, and Heroin, with severe sentences handed down to the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

