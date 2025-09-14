Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Punjab Police has busted a major cross-border drug smuggling attempt, arresting one accused and seizing a large quantity of heroin.

According to a post on X by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, the operation was carried out by Ferozepur Police, leading to the arrest of Sonu Singh, a resident of Habibwala village in Ferozepur.

Also Read | Hindi Diwas 2025: Amit Shah Says 'Hindi Should Be the Language of Science, Justice, Police' (Watch Video).

During the raid, police recovered 15.775 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

"In a swift, intelligence-led operation, @FerozepurPolice dismantles a cross-border drug smuggling attempt by arresting Sonu Singh, a resident of Habibwala, #Ferozepur, and recover 15.775 kg of heroin from his possession," read the post.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bio-Ethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery at Cost of INR 5000 Crore, Lays Foundation of New Polypropylene Plant (Watch Video).

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the drug network is operated by an accused currently lodged in #Kapurthala Jail, while the consignment was sent by #Pakistan-based smugglers. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and ensuring a safer, drug-free #Punjab," added the post further.

Earlier, the Counter-Intelligence unit of Amritsar Police successfully dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

According to the Director General of Punjab police, five operatives were apprehended, and authorities recovered six sophisticated pistols, including Glock and Px5 models, 1 kilogram of heroin, and Rs 6 lakh in drug money.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police wrote, "In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar dismantles a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan and apprehends five operatives and recover six sophisticated pistols (including Glock & Px5), 1 Kg Heroin, and Rs 6 lakh drug money."

Punjab police further added, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were acting under the directions of Pak-based handlers and were supplying these weapons to criminals and gangsters in Punjab to fuel unlawful activities."

"An FIR under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages," the DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)