Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday conducted inspection of ATMs and petrol pumps across the state to ensure the CCTV cameras installed in the premises were functional and security guards deployed, officials said.

At least 471 police teams, involving over 3,000 police personnel, carried out checks at 2,758 ATMs and 1,861 petrol pumps across the state.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon's Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

The checking was conducted from 10 am to 2 pm simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, a Punjab Police statement said.

The police commissioners (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were directed to personally monitor this operation and make sufficient numbers of police teams to carry out checks.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Body Found Floating Inside Pond in Dholpur.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said the checking was conducted keeping in mind the vulnerability of petrol pumps and ATMs, which could be soft targets of anti-social elements.

He said one team per police station was deployed to conduct inspections and review security arrangements at all such establishments.

Police teams were also asked to ensure that all the ATMs and petrol pumps have CCTV cameras installed at the premises and are guarded by a watchman or security guard, Shukla added.

Meanwhile, CPs and SSPs have also been directed to intensify police patrolling around such vulnerable places to keep a vigil on anti-social elements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)