Chandigarh [India], July 24 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday recovered 20 kg of heroin allegedly being smuggled from Pakistan, and arrested two drug peddlers from Fazilka, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The accused were identified as Subeg Singh, a resident of Lakhmir Ke Uttar in Fazilka and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of village Mansa in Fazilka, the official statement said.

"Following reliable inputs about the attempt to influx of large quantity of heroin by Pak-based smugglers, Police teams of SSOC Fazilka carried out an extensive operation at Haste ke Road near village Rano of Fazilka, where these accused persons were expected to come after retrieving the heroin consignment dropped from across the border using a drone," said DGP Yadav.

Furthermore, Yadav stated, "After seeing the police team, the accused persons tried to flee on their motorcycle from the spot, but, police teams managed to apprehend them after a brief scuffle and recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing 20 Kg".

In addition, Lakhbir Singh, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), State Special Operation Cell, Fazilka, said that more arrests are expected in this connection in the coming days.

"Further investigations are on to find out more people involved in this module. More arrests are expected in the coming days", he said.

The police have registered a case under sections 21(C), 23 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station, SSOC, Fazilka, added the official statement. (ANI)

