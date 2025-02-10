Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) To enhance the safety and security of travellers on the roads, the Punjab Police has joined hands with NGO Save Life Foundation to implement a data-driven approach to road safety.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, A S Rai and Save Life Foundation founder Piyush Tewari here, according to an official release.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the collaboration will focus on scientific crash investigations, black-spot identification and targeted interventions to prevent accidents.

Furthermore, traffic personnel will undergo specialised training in advanced crash-analysis techniques, which will enhance their ability to enforce regulations and implement effective road-safety measures under the collaboration, he added.

"By leveraging evidence-based solutions, we are fully committed to significantly reducing the number of accidents and ultimately, saving lives throughout the region. This proactive approach not only aims to improve road safety but also fosters a culture of accountability and awareness among all road users," the DGP said.

Rai said the Punjab Police is committed to professional policing so that people feel safe while travelling on roads.

Punjab is the only state in the country that has reversed the trend of an increasing number of accidental deaths, he said.

The number of deaths in road accidents in the area covered by the Sadak Surakhiya Force (SSF) has come down by 48 per cent while across the state, there has been a 5-per cent decrease in the number of such fatalities, Rai said.

