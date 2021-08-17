Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he would undertake a 100-day 'yatra' across hundred assembly constituencies in Punjab from Wednesday.

Also Read | In Lower Krishna, Heavy Rainfall is Expected in Munneru & Palleru Subbasins. Alert May … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Badal made the announcement while attacking both the ruling Congress and the AAP.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader also rolled out his party's campaign called 'Gall Punjab Di' and said he would hold seven hundred public meetings and address each and every section of the society during his 100-day 'yatra'.

He said his exercise has two-fold purpose -- exposing the “corruption” of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government and his council of ministers to the people and collecting people's feedback on thier expectations from the SAD-BSP alliance government, if voted to power.

He also released a missed call number service to invite the people of Punjab to join the party's campaign and share their aspirations with the party.

A website with www.gallpunjabdi.in was also launched on the occasion.

On the occasion, Badal also released a “charge sheet”, a 132-page booklet containing accusations against the Congress and AAP and raising questions over the functioning of the Congress government in Punjab and the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Slamming the Amarinder Singh government, Badal said the CM had a lot to answer on the alleged Rs 6,500 crore excise scam while five of his ministerial colleagues were accused of indulging in corruption.

Badal also accused Amarinder Singh of “destroying” Punjab in the last four-and-half years.

He said, “Punjab had the misfortune of having a chief minister who did not come out of his home, did not meet even his own ministers, did not listen to the people and even teachers seeking to meet him were thrashed brutally.”

He alleged the only work the Amarinder Singh government did was to loot the state treasury.

“Nothing has been done for the development. In fact, gangsters have been patronised and are wantonly running extortion rackets from inside jails,” he alleged in a statement here.

Dubbing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as a “master of deceit”, Badal said he wanted to implement a “failed Delhi model” in Punjab.

“He is known to have taken contrary stands on the SYL issue in Punjab and outside the state. He has also taken an anti-Punjab stand on the issue of stubble burning, besides filing a petition in the apex court demanding the closure of thermal plants of Punjab,” alleged Badal.

He alleged Kejriwal had also “played a hoax” on farmers by supposedly supporting them but simultaneously notified the farm laws for implementation in Delhi.

He said even the 200 units of free power scheme was a “fraud” because 90 per cent of Delhi citizens could not avail of it as consumers had to pay the full price even if they clocked one unit more than 200 units.

Badal said the SAD alone represented the regional aspirations of Punjabis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)