Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) One coronavirus-related death was reported in Punjab on Sunday while 25 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 6,02,795, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatality was reported in Faridkot district, bringing the death toll to 16,572, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar reported eight cases, followed by five in Amritsar and three each in Faridkot and Mohali.

The number of active cases rose to 323 as against 318 on Saturday.

Eleven people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,900, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported four new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 65,384.

No fresh death due to the disease was reported in Chandigarh as the toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 27 while the recovery count has reached 64,537.

