Chandigarh [India], January 28 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday that it nabbed 92 officials which include 7 gazetted officers and 85 non-gazetted officials allegedly for accepting bribes.

VB Chief Director-cum-Director general of police (DGP) BK Uppal said, "Apart from other departments, 38 personnel of Punjab Police, 24 of the revenue department, 5 of local bodies, 3 each from health and power departments was nabbed red-handed while taking bribes in separate cases since January 1 to December 31 last year in the trap cases.

Giving details about the performance of the bureau, Uppal added that the bureau had registered 59 criminal cases against 192 accused which includes 27 GOs, 67 NGOs and 98 private persons.

"Apart from this, 42 vigilance inquiries have also been registered to probe corruption complaints against 9 GOs, 24 NGOs, and 5 private persons in the last year. Besides, 4 cases of disproportionate assets were also registered against 2 GOs and 2 NGOs," read an official release.

Adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of corruption, 11 NGOs have been dismissed from their services by their respective administrative departments due to conviction in various courts, it said.

Uppal further informed that the Bureau had been able to conclude 39 vigilance enquiries during the last year.

Sharing details, Uppal said that various special courts have sentenced six accused in six different cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and awarded imprisonments up to four years.

"The special courts have also imposed fines varying from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 in these cases which amount to a total sum of Rs 2,50,000," he added. (ANI)

