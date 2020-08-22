Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Forty-five COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 1,036 while 1,320 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 40,643 on Saturday, according to an official bulletin.

The coronavirus fatalities include 15 deaths reported from Ludhiana, eight from Jalandhar, five from Sangrur, three from Mohali, two each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Rupnagar, Moga, Faridkot, Mansa, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and SBS Nagar, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 3 Million-Mark; Over 2.2 Million People Recovered.

Meanwhile, five security personnel posted at the residence of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Muktsar district tested positive for coronavirus, a senior health official said.

The health authorities have also declared the residence of Badal as a micro containment zone, the official said.

Also Read | Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; To Be Launched In India on August 27.

Among districts which reported new cases are Ludhiana (360), Patiala (177), Mohali (164), Amritsar (92), Kapurthala (74), Muktsar (68), Sangrur (47) and Jalandhar (46), according to the bulletin.

Punjab is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and there are now 15,305 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

A total of 409 more coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. So far 24,302 people have recovered from the infection in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, 49 patients are critical and on ventilator support while 336 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 22,110 more samples for COVID testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 8,85,950 in the state, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)