Honda 2 Wheelers India will be launching a new motorcycle in the country next week. The two-wheeler manufacturer has slated a launch event on August 27, wherein the brand will be introducing an all-new product. However, the company hasn't specified any exact product. It has also released a teaser of a new bike which will be unveiled in the country next week. If the market rumours are to be believed, the upcoming bike could be CB Hornet 200R. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle Likely To Be Launched In India Next Month.

It is important to note that the company hasn't revealed any name or any details about the motorcycle, however, it did confirm that the product will be launched on August 27, 2020. The upcoming motorcycle could be the successor to the CB Hornet 160R, which will pack a bigger powerhouse.

Honda CB Hornet 200R (File Photo)

Interestingly, the teaser video does not reveal many details of the forthcoming motorcycle. Yet, it does manage to give some details in bits and pieces. The teaser gives a smaller glimpse about an LED headlamp, engine cowl, fully digital LCD instrument panel and much more. The instrument cluster will include a tachometer, gear position indicator, etc.

Talking about the engine, the motorcycle will be powered by a single-cylinder, fuel-injected air-cooled unit. We have already mentioned that Honda hasn't revealed any information about the engine or its performance.

Honda CB Hornet 200R (File Photo)

As the fact that the Japanese two-wheeler brand already has plenty of bikes in the 150cc to 160cc segment. And, the company will surely aim to something new here. Additionally, the company hasn't rolled out the BS6 version of the CB Hornet 160R. Thus, the company will be looking to switch things up and foray into the 200 cc segment with the CB Hornet 200 R.

