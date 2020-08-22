New Delhi, August 22: Coronavirus cases in India crossed three million-mark on Saturday. As per Worldometers, 3.03 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 after over 56,000 people diagnosed with the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in India also mounted over 56,000-mark. On August 22, over 800 people succumbed to the virus. India is the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil. COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: Maharashtra Has More Coronavirus Cases Than South Africa, The Fifth Worst-Hit Country in The World.

According to the COVID-19 tracker Worldometers, there are currently, more than 700,000 active cases in India. Over 2.2 million people have recovered from coronavirus in India so far. There are 8,944 patients who are in critical condition. Deaths per million in the country also stands at 41. The coronavirus recovery rate in India also crossed 74 percent. Around 2,193 people per million have been infected with the virus.

On Thursday, India reported the highest single-day 3,631 recoveries, said the Union Health Ministry. Total recoveries have now exceeded the total active cases, which stand at 6,97,330, by more than 15 lakhs. The daily tests on Saturday scaled a new high of more than 10 lakh, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore.

According to the ministry, the country has recorded 69,878 new coronavirus infection cases in a single day taking the total tally of cases to 29,75,701. In the last 24 hours, 945 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection, taking the total death tally to 55,794 cases. Coronavirus in India: 63,631 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours; Recoveries Exceed Active Cases by More Than 15 Lakh.

The US is the worst pandemic hit country in the world, followed by Brazil. In the US, over 5.8 million people have contracted the deadly virus, while over 179,418people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. In Brazil, more than 3.5 million people have been infected by the virus, and close to 113,000 people succumbed to the deadly disease. Globally, the COVID-19 death-toll crossed 800,000-mark.

