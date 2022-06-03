Puri (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Puri, Pinaki Misra on Friday appealed to all the political leaders to stop impeding noble ventures like "Shree Jagannath temple" for personal or political gains.

"Jai Jagannath The Lord has spoken through the voice of the Hon'ble Apex Court. Naveen babu stands vindicated in his earnest attempt to create world-class infrastructure to make Puri a World Heritage site," Misra tweeted.

Also Read | @narendramodi For Faster Growth, Our Double Engine Government is Working Together on … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

He said, "He has always tried to make this apolitical, by taking all parties along every step of the way and inviting all leaders to the foundation stone laying ceremony till date. I fervently appeal to all to stop impeding this noble venture for personal or political gain."

"History will judge us in this hour of reckoning if this decisive legal verdict of the final court is not taken in the right spirit of Odiya glory for the sake of Lord Jagannath and the people of Puri," Puri MP added.

Also Read | Tata Projects to Construct Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

This came after the Supreme Court today dismissed pleas alleging illegal construction and excavation at Shree Jagannath temple in Puri by the Odisha government and deprecated the practice of filing PILs for publicity or personal interests, wasting the court's time.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected two PILs and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh each on two petitioners.

The apex court refused to entertain petitions seeking a stay on Jagannath Temple Corridor project work and termed it as a necessity for providing public amenities.

It is observed that the construction activities are meant to provide facilities and amenities to devotees.

The top court was hearing PILs challenging the order of the Orissa High Court refusing to restrain the state government from carrying out excavation work around the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, Odisha.

The pleas challenged the order of the division bench of Orissa High Court and alleged illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at Shree Jagannath temple.

One of the appeals, filed through advocate Gautam Das said that as per Section 19 of the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, no person can construct any building within a 100 meters radius protected area and the temple was declared a protected area in 1975, hence such construction is happening at a structure called Meghanad Pacheri which is an integral part of the temple.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik 2021 had laid down the foundation stone for the Jagannath Temple corridor project wherein the 75-metre perimeter of the temple was sought to be transformed into a heritage corridor to attract devotees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)