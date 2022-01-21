Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Police on Thursday booked a private company, engaged in road construction, for illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Dharam Raj Contracts India Private Limited has been engaged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for a road-widening project in Rajouri. This firm was found guilty of illegal mining from the river in Thanamandi, causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

The mining was being carried out without paying any royalty to the government and without allotment of any mining block, they said.

Police said the company's actions amounted to committing theft of natural resources.

The company has decayed the river bed, which is also causing ecological imbalance, and the water level has receded. The company illegally extracted river bed materials from a natural source and crushed them, the police said.

A huge stock of crushed materials, approximately 70-80,000 metric tonnes, was found on the crusher spot during an inspection, they said.

Acting on specific inputs, the police raided different locations and seized a dumper and an excavator, officials said.

