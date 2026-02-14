Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], February 14 (ANI): A massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

