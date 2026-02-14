Kolkata, February 14: Wondering where and how to check the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today, February 14? If yes, you have come to the right place. The Nagaland State Lotteries are set to announce the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery results shortly, and thousands of ticket holders across the country are eagerly waiting for the official declaration. Players who purchased tickets for today’s draw can follow the live streaming of the lottery result, where the winning ticket numbers and prize details will be announced in real time.

The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery results will be officially declared from Kohima, Nagaland, under the supervision of authorised officials. As soon as the draw concludes, the complete winners’ list, including first prize, consolation prizes, and other category-wise results, will be made available online. Lottery participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially declared results to confirm whether they have won any prize. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-40 Lottery Result of 13.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Live Streaming

The first prize for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery carries a whopping reward of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most popular weekly lotteries among players. In addition to the top prize, several other prizes are also offered, providing multiple chances for participants to win. Winners should note that the official result sheet released by the Nagaland State Lotteries is the final and authoritative source for verification. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of February 13 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

After checking the results, winning ticket holders must keep their lottery tickets safe, as they will be required for prize claims. Prizes need to be claimed within the stipulated time period by completing the necessary formalities. Stay tuned for the latest updates, live result announcements, and the complete list of winning numbers for today’s Dear Vision Saturday lucky draw.

