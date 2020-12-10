New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) On international human rights day on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of snatching away the fundamental rights of the poor and said doing so was a crime against humanity.

The rights of every class of people must be respected for the country's future, Gandhi added.

Also Read | Schools in Haryana For Classes 10 and 12 to Reopen From December 14, Medical Letter Stating ‘No COVID-19 Symptoms’ Mandatory for Students.

"The Modi government is snatching the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Beef Sales in Goa May Dry Up Due to Karnataka’s Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill.

The Congress has been attacking the government over alleged atrocities on the poor and vulnerable sections of society, including the Dalits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)