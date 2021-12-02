Visual of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi leaving from residence of party leader Rahul Gandhi after meeting

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at his Delhi residence to address internal issues of the state's party unit.

Gandhi, according to sources, asked the state leadership to focus on the upcoming elections and to unitedly fight the assembly elections in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar attended the meeting.

As per the sources, Sunil Jakhar had also met Rahul Gandhi separately for almost an hour and expressed his views regarding the infighting in Punjab Congress.

The former Congress president had also met each leader individually. Gandhi's meeting with Punjab CM Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu lasted for almost four hours.

Punjab is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

