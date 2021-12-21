New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met state Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary and party leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday at his residence in the national capital.

Denying the buzz of several Congress leaders joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Chaudhary said that not a single Congress leader joined the BJP.

"First, find out who is spreading such information. No one from Congress will join any other party or BJP, in fact, many people want to join Congress said senior Congress leader," he said.

Reacting to Congress MLA Rana Gurmeet Sodhi joining the BJP, Chaudhary said, "Rana Gurmeet Sodhi has left Congress as the party was not able to give him ticket from where he wanted."

He further said that the BJP's political management will not work in Punjab at all.

"BJP will not succeed. We will get more seats than the previous election this time," he added.

According to sources, the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee meeting will be held on Wednesday in Delhi and after that Screening Committee meeting will also be held.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

